 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday November 2, 2023; 12:28 PM EDT
Doc in Berkeley in 2006#
  • I'm helping my friends at Automattic make Doc's blog easier to read, esp on tablets which is where I end up reading most of his writing. #
  • I also never liked the picture someone put on Doc's blog. I guess if you squint it kind of looks like Doc, but that isn't how I see him. #
  • This picture, which I took at a nice breakfast place in Berkeley on Nov 8, 2006, is much more what I think of when I think of Doc. #
  • So is it fair to use a picture that's 17 years old? Sure! Most of the stuff on his blog was written then or before. #
  • Doc in Berkeley in 2006 via Flickr.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday November 2, 2023; 12:32 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)