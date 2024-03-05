How we learn art#

People learn to make art by studying previous artists. Would we want it any other way? #
Imagine if everyone had to reinvent everything that anyone had ever invented just to make something new. #
There is a lot of that in software, people won't put in an API so you have to rebuild the whole house just to get a window. #
We can make progress when people don't try to lock up their ideas. Individuals live just a short time, we can't do that much in a lifetime, but we are an amazing species, because we leave behind what we learn and we build. #
So why shouldn't our machines be able to learn too? They already can do things vastly more complex than we can. We've invented a huge lever. #
Science fiction tells us that we will lose control and be enslaved by our machines. I love those stories, like the Matrix and Battlestar Galactica. But those are stories, they didn't happen. The future is rarely so predictable. Things interact in unforseeable ways. #
We're at dead-ends in climate and government. We need to make radical changes, and a fresh invention as radically progressive as any that has come before is now in our hands. #
