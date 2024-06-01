 
Saturday June 1, 2024; 2:36 PM EDT
The rare picture of Trump on this blog#
  • I try not to post pictures of Trump on this blog since he left office in 2021, but this is too good not to share. #
  • Pretty sure this is a meme, not an actual New Yorker cover. #

