 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday June 22, 2024; 4:50 PM EDT
Jon Stewart must-watch#
  • Jon Stewart said something interesting — and imho correct, that news is about the past. #
  • When they cover things that haven’t happened, that’s not news.#
  • He said news should be like jury duty. Rigorous and decisive.#
  • That makes total sense, and gives a pretty good idea of how far off course we are.#

