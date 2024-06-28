A blogroll lab#

I wanted to see what was out there in blogrolls, so I wrote an app that started from my own blogroll, and looked for feeds I was subscribed to that also had blogrolls, following the conventions we outlined in March.#
It then starts at each of the blogrolls I found in my list, and did the same thing with them, until I ran out of lists to look at.#
And the whole thing runs again a few minutes later. #
It found a bunch of them, so then I threw together a simple user interface that lets you click on the title of a blogroll in a list in the left panel, and view the actual blogroll in the right panel. Here's a screen shot.#
