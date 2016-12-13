Trump is a constitutional crisis

A few weeks ago I wrote a post that began with a clip from The West Wing.

Josh finds CJ outside the White House and says Leo is worried how it will look that they polled to find out what people thought of the president's MS which he had been hiding. CJ laughs. You guys are like Robert Redford worrying about jumping off the cliff, because he can't swim. Paul Newman laughs "Don't worry, the fall will probably kill you."

People worry about the constitutional crisis if the Electoral College doesn't ratify Trump's election. Hah either way we're in a nonstop constitutional crisis for the foreseeable future. We probably will never come out of it. That's how dire things actually are, as opposed to the Neverland a lot of people are still living in.

Donald Trump is, in every way, a walking constitutional crisis. You don't need me to list the ways. If you've been paying attention you know full well. For one, there's no divestiture possible that could keep him from being guilty under the Emoluments Clause. And that's just the beginning.

The instant he takes the oath of office we're in constitutional crisis.

But don't worry, the fall will kill you. ;-)