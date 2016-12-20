Why #pngWriter isn't available yet...

I've almost pulled the trigger a few time on a public release of pngWriter, only to change my mind and be glad I did.
I often release software too early. Later, when I realize that I need to change the software, after the initial release, there can be three big problems.
Just being honest with you. Software developers are people too. I know it's hard to believe. :smile:
Now there could be a downside to waiting too long. A competitor might come along and make an even better product. That's a real risk. I've never gotten bitten by it, but there's always the first time. That's one of the reasons I've made my pngWriter RSS feed public, so at least a hidden competitor can see how to be compatible, if they don't want to hold their users hostage.
I think ultimately if pngWriter works two things will happen: