Wear a MLK button for America

I bought 100 buttons for MLK Day from imprint.com.

The total cost, including shipping, from Texas to NYC was $56.33, which of course comes to $0.57 per button. I ordered them on 12/27 and they arrived today.

Here's a link to the design.

Here's a picture of a few of the buttons, to give you an idea of what they look like. They look good, seems like a quality product.

If you want to help, buy 100 buttons like I did, and hand them out to friends who will wear them. And of course, wear one yourself!

Remember January 16 is Martin Luther King Day. This year, a very important holiday.

PS: I make nothing on these buttons. I'm helping spread this idea because America needs our help to make sure we keep the Bill of Rights, and protect the most vulnerable among us. That's all and nothing more.