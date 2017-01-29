Chicken homecoming

A funny thing happens if you use your mind, you might remember that you were lying to yourself. What we're seeing in our country, the US, is nothing compared to the havoc we brought to Iraq, and in doing so destabilizing the area. Recall that...

We invaded based on the pretense that they were involved in 9/11. And that they were massing WMDs. While the war was starting up, we were getting a huge tax cut. There was no draft, so every American who was killed or harmed in Iraq was a volunteer. Credit in the US was such that anyone could own a home, and the value of homes appreciated so fast that people could live, extravagantly, off refinancing. All the while Iraq was being reduced to rubble, hundreds of thousands died, and the government we toppled, while awful, was replaced with an ineffective government that lost huge amounts of the country to medieval rulers without hearts and huge ambition.

#1 and #2 are wrong. They were not involved in 9/11 and they were not massing WMDs. The US govt lied about both.

So now, imagine if you were viewing the outrage in the US from the point of view of Iraq. What are you so angry about, they might ask.

We fear that the chaos we brought to Iraq is now coming home. That was completely predictable, and sorry to say, just. You know the old biblical slogan, you reap what you sow. We sowed a lot of what we are now on the verge of reaping.

The Iraqis must be thinking "we knew this, now they are learning." The US is in the business of chaos. As they used to say in the 60s, now the war is coming home.

We still are the most privileged and spoiled culture on the planet. We feel we're entitled to all that we were given. We're like the rich kid who thought he had hit a home run but in truth was born on third base. We're a lazy spoiled child of a society. And as a famous philosopher once said, now the chickens are coming home to roost.

Now we have to earn our freedom, we have to deserve it, instead of having it handed to us.

Think about it.