The ACLU's feeds

Part of building the news underground is organizing lists of feeds.

We haven't done much there, in a systematic way, to help news orgs show us, in machine-readable form, where all their feeds are.

There were some attempts to do this, but mostly without much communication, and if you think about it, the whole point of it is to communicate about them. :balloon:

So to get the ball rolling, I decided to make a list of the ACLU feeds. A good place to start. In an emergency we'd all like to be able to find their feeds, right? I know I would.

So here's the list.

http://rss2.io/lists/aclu.opml

A few questions.

Do they work?

Is the list complete?

Do they overlap?

Does it give you ideas?

I've turned on comments for this post. Stick to these questions, thanks.