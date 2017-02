Continuing the thread started by The ACLU's feeds, a couple of new goodies for RSS developers and expert users.

A new collection of feeds for The Guardian. It's a really good news org, no paywall, and covers a lot of territory. Based in the UK, but it covers the US very well. A river that's formed from the updates to the feeds in guardian.opml. A little Node app that reads an OPML file and reports on the feeds it couldn't reach. I used it to determine the feeds in the Guardian list were accessible. Just change the OPML url to check a different set.

We need open news systems to keep our political system open.