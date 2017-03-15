Blogs are pretty good

People say blogs are dead, but this blog ain't!
I had a new product to test, Electric Pork. I knew there would be problems because I'm still learning how the underlying technology works. I needed people to test it before it could be unleashed on the world.
I had a private group that I used for this, but the people there weren't responding. I guess it was a lot to ask the few people who were there to keep testing stuff over the years. So I had to do something or just give up and I'm not ready to do that, yet.
So I took a chance and wrote a post here, with comments turned on, and a critical mass showed up. We got a lot of bugs out, and so many people used it that I think we caught most of the ones that new users will see, and got them fixed. The product was also regression tested, meaning that bugs I introduced while fixing bugs were also caught and fixed.
The software now feels stable. Not perfect, by any means, but not embarrassingly broken.
So I wanted to say three things.
Next up, I'm going to organize the docs and wrap this baby up and get onto the next thing. :balloon: