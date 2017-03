Two main changes in v0.61.

There's a Linux version. You can get it on the download page. It seems to work exactly like the Mac version. I also plan to create a Windows release, but have a few other things I need to get to first. There was a setting that allowed you to tweet in reverse order. Now that threading works properly it's just not a good way to do it.

