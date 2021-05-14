Arguing with Jason#

I usually don't argue on Twitter, except when I do. 😄#
It's too early to declare victory over the virus. We haven't won. #
It's like a Knicks game where they're leading going into the fourth quarter and then somehow the other team swings into high gear and gets through the Knicks defenses, and they win. It happens even in 2021 (the Lakers game, for example).#
They thought they had the virus licked in India, and then something happened, we don't even know yet what, the balance tipped and virus is winning big, and as a result their health system has collapsed and the near future is bleak.#
After the last year "it can't happen here" must be totally discredited right? #
Anyway we do not get to declare victory now. It's not over.#
There are kids who can't be immunized, anticipating you'll say kids don't get sick -- that's wrong, they do, and we don't know the long-term effects, and kids are different from adults in that they have a long-term future. So we have to protect them.#
I have a friend who has had a kidney transplant. He got vaccinated, but the belief is that it doesn't do much for immunosuppressed people like my friend. Sentencing him to death because we don't want to wear masks sounds pretty harsh, and that's what it amounts to, if the virus is allowed to run wild. Which is, it seems to me, certain to happen now. There aren't enough vaccinated people to stop that from happening, imho.#
