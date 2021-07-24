 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday July 24, 2021; 2:42 PM EDT
A song about the magas#
  • Where have all the magas gone? #
  • Long time passing.#
  • Where have all the magas gone?#
  • Long time ago.#
  • Where have all the magas gone?#
  • They all got covid, every one.#
  • Oh, will they ever learn?#
  • Oh, when will they learn?#

  • To the tune of Where Have All The Flowers Gone by Pete Seeger.#

copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday July 24, 2021; 2:49 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)