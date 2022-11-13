A feed reading breakthrough#

The feed list page in FeedLand is also a feed reader. A new kind. All the feeds you're subscribed to are listed in reverse chronologic order. Click the wedge next to any feed to see the five most recent items in the feed. Each time you expand an item it gets the latest stuff. I never anticipated people using this as their only interface to FeedLand, but it works. So I'm thinking about ways to improve it. That's why it's good to have users. You never know what kinds of patterns will develop. #
Screen shot of my feed list showing the stories from the BBC expanded. #
Last update: Sunday November 13, 2022; 4:47 PM EST.
