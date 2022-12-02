Users as advocates#

This is how users advocate in their own interest.#
Mastodon adds a feature that users value, demonstrably, by RTing the call to action and subscribing to the feeds in their favorite feed reader.#
Now we find out which readers do it well and which do not. The ones who don't will be motivated to catch up. Once users make it an issue. #
And other social platforms will be motivated to follow Mastodon's lead. #
So when Mastodon supports RSS, and there's demonstrated user support, Twitter must add the feature. It's a fundamental law of tech. #
Once Twitter has a competitor, all kinds of things are possible that weren't before. #
Last update: Friday December 2, 2022; 7:55 PM EST.
