Thursday March 2, 2023; 4:20 PM EST
Dirty Shirt#
  • I've been to Jamaica a couple of times and I swear I've heard people use the term "dirty shirt" as a verb. My uncle Ken who lived in Negril for years, used the term too. #
  • What it means. When someone dirty shirts you, it's as if they did something that left a stain on your shirt, something obvious and not nice that everyone can see.#
  • Example: When my cousin sell me bad ganja he dirty shirt me man.#
  • But when I searched for the term on Google, or asked ChatGPT, they offered weird and wrong ideas for what the term means. #
  • I checked in with my friend Dave Jacobs about this, he has the same understanding of what the term means, but he couldn't find our definition anywhere on the web either. #
  • At least now the correct definition will show up here on my blog. #
  • I find I'm starting to write like ChatGPT. Go figure. 😄#

Last update: Thursday March 2, 2023; 6:35 PM EST.

