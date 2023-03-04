 
Saturday March 4, 2023; 8:43 PM EST
Love your friends like a dog#
  • What if friends treated their friends as nicely as they treat dogs. #
  • When you sensed they needed a little support, look them in the eye and ask "Who's a good boy?!" #
  • Rub behind the ears. #
  • When they sit give them a treat. #
  • Let them rest their head on your knee.#
  • Inside of us, everyone, including you, is a little pup who just wants to know they're in the right place doing the right thing.#
  • #

