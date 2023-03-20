Don't conflate#

One thing you should never do in reporting a bug is conflate two events that might not have anything to do with each other. #
I have to work to figure out that you're doing this. Esp when a lot of unnecessary info is mixed in. #
Because theories like this from people who aren't familiar with how the code works behind the scenes (no reason you should be) almost never get this right.#
You have to boil it down to the minimal number of steps-to-reproduce. Those are facts that are incontrovertible. That one problem caused another? Probably not. In general. And assuming you're not familiar with the internals of the app. #
