Started on Scripting chatbot#

For this project, I have one big archive with all the stuff I have from 1994 to 2023. All converted to Markdown, organized by year, with a separate folder for DaveNet, which is how it all started in 1994. We should just import all of it. And that will be the product.#
BTW -- I was sure Scripting News would make a good test case for this stuff, because the archive goes back so far and includes lots of stuff from other blogs, esp at the beginning. It was the hub for the early blogosphere. I think researchers in general will find it's a strong use-case if not reference source. I was very conscious of this as the years went by, and tried to make it an archive not just for my work but for what was going on around it too.#
