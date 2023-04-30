Hallucinations#

It's like saying you can find false info in Google. You certainly can. And no one thinks Google is less valuable because of it. #
Same with Wikipedia. It's often impossible to get wrong info corrected there. Also with Google, btw. #
Every time I write about ChatGPT in a place where people can comment, everyone talks about this. You're being programmed, by journalists.#
And btw, don't get me started on all the bullshit in journalism. We live in a world where people who can manipulate information do it, all the time. So far I'd give ChatGPT very high grades on accuracy, relative to other places where I look to as a reference.#
And you should always check your facts. The web has certainly trained us to always be suspicious. #
PS: I asked ChatGPT if it hallucinates: "No, AI systems like ChatGPT do not hallucinate or make up facts in the way that humans might."#
