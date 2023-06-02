 
Friday June 2, 2023; 2:34 PM EDT
I was a skeptic#
  • I was a skeptic when Apple came out with the iPhone, iPad and the watch and ended up eating my words. I use all three products daily. #
  • When the iPhone came out I was a Blackberry user and loved it. I was angry with Apple for not running Mac software on the phone. #
  • I had reasons for not liking the iPad and watch, but eventually used the iPad even more than the iPhone and I wear the watch every day. #
  • None of them for me were revolutionary products, but they were good products. Worthwhile products. Impossible to resist.#
  • Update: On the other hand, here's my one-month review of the first iPhone. It was not at time, for me, a winner. #

