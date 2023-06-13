 
Tuesday June 13, 2023; 10:10 AM EDT
Uncle Sam doesn't "ask"#
  • Romney: "Trump didn't turn over documents when asked to."#
  • We're too deferential to Trump, it's in the language.#
  • The government doesn't ask for its top secret documents.#
  • If it were you or I, we'd be ordered to return them -- or arrested until they were returned, and convicted then incarcerated. #
  • "Ask" -- Uncle Sam says fuck off. Uncle Sam doesn't ask.#
  • This isn't Macy's#
  • Many years ago I got a call from the IRS saying I owed them money. I was told the amount.#
  • The agent asked when I'd be sending the money.#
  • I asked them to send me a detailed bill.#
  • The agent said no.#
  • "This isn't Macy's, Mr Winer" he said.#
  • I sent the money.#

