Federation vs Small Pieces Loosely Joined#

As you know, I went to a conference this week with lots of web thinkers, people I worked with 20 years ago. And after listening to them about the state of social networks, this is what I've come up with.#
I'll go with the latter. The former is too complicated to work or deliver a benefit worth anything to anyone except chaos lovers.#
SPLJ delivers all the benefits, but is more fragile, probably slower, but easier to understand. #
Everyone has a radio station that broadcasts to the universe to which anyone can opt into listening to or not. #
It's nowhere near as efficient as Twitter, but that's a good thing my friends. #
The problem with Twitter is it makes everyone an easy target. This approach, well understood from the old days of blogging has the opposite challenge, getting anyone to hear you, but at least you can tune everyone else out, because that's the default. #
The default on federated nets is the other way, everyone is on by default. This has been proven to be an awful approach, over and over. #
Just because you don't know the lessons of the past doesn't somehow make you immune to them. ;-)#
Last update: Saturday September 9, 2023; 4:49 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)