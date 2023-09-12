Dunkin' Donuts sandwich#

When I was leaving Cape Cod a couple of weeks ago, I stopped to charge my Tesla at a place that had a Dunkin' Donuts, so I went in and got a big ice coffee and a Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, something I had never tried. For some reason it looked good to me.#
Well it was great! Since then I've had two more and I just love the sandwich. Seems like an incredible bargain. Two once-over eggs, a bunch of bacon and melted cheese in a sourdough sandwich. Really tasty and filling. #
I don't often review food, so you know it's pretty good. 😄#
Last update: Tuesday September 12, 2023; 10:25 PM EDT.
