Textcasting revisited#

It also describes what we should have done when Twitter first came along, what I would have done if I were them. We would have had a much different situation now. #
Textcasting also says that all the tribulations of Activitypub aren't necessary. No one has bothered to think this through at the top level, everyone is working in niches, not really aware of what anyone else is doing.#
Journalism refused to look either. So they were guided into a gulag by Twitter and now they don't like it. If anyone had thought through where they were going that would have led to textcasting too. They had their own idea of how the world works and it was incredibly narrow and mostly wrong. #
The thing that keeps me focused is writers. It's all about writers, what tools they need to think and collaborate, without boundaries. #
Last update: Monday September 18, 2023; 12:38 PM EDT.
