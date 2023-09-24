You can't be meek#

If you want to make a difference in tech you have to do things normal people would think are too radical. It might be the biggest hurdle to get over. You think shit, it's probably not going to work either way, so I'll just do it that way that might work. #
Note I said "make a difference" not "succeed" because then we have to discuss what success means. #
At 68 I'm still getting ideas that require throwing caution to the wind. 🚀#
Last update: Sunday September 24, 2023; 7:12 PM EDT.
