Saturday September 30, 2023; 9:53 AM EDT
If I were an IndieWeb leader#
  • If I were one of the leaders of the IndieWeb movement, I'd lobby for these ideas being added to the charter. #
    • I want to use one editor to write. The one that's wired into the base of my spine. Where I just think of something and somehow it gets from my brain to the screen. #
    • Every time I have to switch gears because I forgot which editor I'm using, or where I have to go to read and edit something, I lose ideas, or punt on getting the writing right. #
    • I want text to flow from my editor to the places I write. #
    • If I have to use your editor to write on your site, forget it. #
    • We have too much social media and not enough great reading sites. The reading experience of the web generally sucks. #

