I don't believe a product like FeedLand should do its own identity. #
Identity is one of those things you totally want centralized, because that's the benefit of identity -- you can be the same person in a lot of different places. And if we work that out well, the apps that you connect with that way can work with each other in interesting ways to provide new integrations. #
I've always been preaching this, let developers and users do the integration, let software developers create basic capability that we can wire together any way we like. That was what we were doing on the Mac platform in the 1988-92. And also what we've been doing on the web since 1994 . It's an idea as old as Unix pipes. But it requires cooperation among developers, which we have seen sometimes happens. :smile"#
Using WordPress for identity is a step in that direction. The hope is it could form a backbone for an internet of applications. I'm willing to step up and say okay let's give this a try and see what happens. #
Last update: Friday November 3, 2023; 11:11 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)