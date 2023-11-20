I'd pay $10K up front#

Matt Mullenweg: "Sales of the 100-year plan so far: 0. Hundreds of people filled out the form, though. I think we really messed something up in the follow-up, including not making it self-serve to start. Will review and try again. It's an important promise to us."#
I'm very much a customer for this service. It would be worth $10K for to buy 100 years of persistence for my web writing. A simple easy to understand service that helps get the process started. #
Why should you do it -- simple, easy benefit, i think you'd sell a lot of contracts, and you could start the business now, and get started serving customers and learning what they want, how they work, and get ideas for where to go next.#
Last update: Monday November 20, 2023; 9:49 PM EST.
