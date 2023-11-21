A hierarchy of nonsense. But it's the thought that counts. ❤️ #
A creative diagram representing a technology stack as a building with multiple floors. At the bottom floor, label it 'TCP'. The next floor above should be labeled 'HTTP'. Above that, have a larger floor labeled 'RSS', with smaller adjacent floors labeled 'Atom' and 'ActivityPub'. The top two floors should be labeled 'Textcasting' and 'Artcasting' respectively. Surrounding the building, depict human-style animals like dogs, bears, owls, and hamsters, all dressed in business attire. Each of these characters should be holding signs with the names of tech companies like Google, Amazon, Tesla, and Salesforce.com. The diagram should illustrate the hierarchy and importance of each technology layer in the stack, with a whimsical and engaging representation.#
