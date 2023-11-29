AI rendering of my blog spec#

I'm finally happy with the next iteration of Scripting News. It'll be quite a bit simpler than what I demo'd over the weekend. #
For comic relief, I asked my friend ChatGPT, to draw a rendering of my new design, based on these instructions. #
i want you to draw me a picture of the user interface of my blog, scripting news, as i describe it here. there are four tabs: blog, links, bloggers and about. below the tabs is a display area, where the content of the selected tab is displayed. above the tabs, across the whole width of the window is an artistic picture, with the big letters SCRIPTING NEWS overlaying it. Just below is the site slogan, "it's even worse than it appears." In your drawing the picture behind the letters should be of a hippie band playing in golden gate park. have fun!#
Last update: Wednesday November 29, 2023; 3:25 PM EST.
