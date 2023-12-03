Doc & FeedLand & artcasting#

I pinged Doc the other day saying he should do an artcasting feed. #
Doc is in addition to being a prodigious blogger, also is a photo taker and story teller, so he is perfect for artcasting.#
I was then going to think about what would be the easiest way to get him going, and quickly realized the fastest way is Bluesky because John Spurlock did it right and his feeds coming out of Bluesky are totally artcasting-compatible. Just like that. (Artcasting is one of those cases where almost everyone was doing it the right way. Absolutely no one invented it, it was just obvious how it should work, obvious to enough people.)#
But I wanted to talk about it with A8C people first, because it's also an opportunity to support it in WordPress, or to create a small app that interfaces to WordPress, so it can lead here too. But Doc beat me to it, he posted a beautiful picture of a building site his new hometown to Bluesky, and it appeared in his RSS 2.0 feed, and of course it showedupin FeedLand when I subscribed to his feed. #
Last update: Sunday December 3, 2023; 4:30 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)