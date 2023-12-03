Whatever verse you like#

I wrote this as a Mastodon post to a bunch of people who somehow I got cc'd to. I figured I should share it here too. #
Let's start with feeds and build as much of a Mastodon as we can, without inventing anything new and see what we come up with.#
That way we know at every step we're standing on a solid foundation of interop.#
At the same time invest in the feed support of every contender, no matter what "verse" its part of. #
John Spurlock has done an exemplary implementation of RSS 2.0 feeds for Bluesky. That format should be copied everywhere. He did it in about a week in July and it's great. We're building all kinds of stuff on it. Wish it were in Mastodon, and wish Bluesky would bake it in.#
Forget about clubs, what we want is interop, maximally as widely as possible to force the silos to get on board. They won't unless they have to.#
Last update: Sunday December 3, 2023; 4:30 PM EST.
