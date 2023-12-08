 
Friday December 8, 2023; 10:33 AM EST
Using Threads is giving up#
    • I have a lot of trouble calling Facebook some other name.#
    • I feel like I'm being used.#
    • The company is still the same company it was when they locked up Facebook and fed us to the enemy during the 2016 election. I haven't forgotten.#
    • Why are we letting them build our new online home if that's what this is supposed to be?#
    • This is part of recognizing the stakes in the next election folks, this is something you can do about it.#
    • Using Threads is as dangerous as voting for Trump.#

