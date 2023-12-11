Working together for writers#

I want to say this as loudly and clearly as I can. If we want independent writing on the web to flourish, we need our own search engine, to help us find each other, and build associations of writers, so we can influence each other, and help developers create new tools for all writers. Or simply to find something I wrote about 15 years ago, so I can refer back to it. I really don't have a good way yet to find stuff I've written. It's all there on the web, for crying out loud. #
More important, we need to learn to work together, we do very very little of that. It's amazingly difficult to get a new idea heard by other developers. This is a huge problem, it's why we've always been dominated by big companies who don't care about what we do. #
Start with a search engine for bloggers. I'll help. And let's do lots of them, so no one can stand in the way of trying out new ideas. #
Last update: Monday December 11, 2023; 9:35 PM EST.
