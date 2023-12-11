 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday December 11, 2023; 9:20 AM EST
General note#
  • If you develop one of the ideas I write about here, tell me about it!#
  • Let me try it out. Lately there have been people doing this, but for some reason I don't find out about the work until it's too late.#
  • What are people thinking? If I ask for something, there's a reason -- I want to learn from it.#
  • I think programmers are shy. You need to stop doing that. 😄#
  • And of course I'll share what I learn here on my blog, of course.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday December 11, 2023; 9:35 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)