Disneyland on the internet#

They're also going to implement Facebook-only APIs, and you're going to want to support them, because they give you access to many millions of people.#
It might be better for the Fediverse if they're just bluffing, but don't be so sure you're going to like the way it works once they're fully in (if they ever are).#
How ChatGPT visualized Threads as I described it. #
PS: Bluesky, I'm beggin you -- get those RSS 2.0 feeds in there asap, and hook up with Mastodon now. Let's go. It'll be so much fun and give people all they want without putting Facebook in the middle. #
Last update: Saturday December 16, 2023; 3:48 PM EST.
