I've been playing Wordle again for the last two months. I'm much better at it this go-around than the last time. Generally I can get it done in three or four moves. If it takes five it's because I made a mistake or took a gamble on the second move that didn't work out. These days I don't even try for the second move, but this morning, on the first move I got four out of the five letters, and got the correct position of two of the four. It took a couple of seconds to see that there was really only one answer, so I decided to risk it, and there was this moment we yearn for when the letters reveal one at a time, all green, a final correct move, in two. First time I've ever gotten that result. I wasn't even sure it was possible. Well there it is. Almost perfect. Nothing more to say than Yay Me! #
Last update: Friday December 22, 2023; 8:27 PM EST.
