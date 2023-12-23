 
Saturday December 23, 2023; 9:19 AM EST
FeedLand and Bluesky feeds#
  • We can now subscribe to Bluesky feeds in FeedLand.#
  • To subscribe to a single Bluesky feed in FeedLand:#
    • In the Subscribe sub-menu, choose To one feed.#
    • Enter the URL of a Bluesky profile page. For example, here's a link to Neil Gaiman's profile. #
    • Click OK.#
  • When this feature came out yesterday it didn't work with FeedLand because we were looking for full URLs pointing to a feed in their feed discovery link and they provided a relative URL.#
  • The fix was in the feedHunter package, it now looks for relative URLs and makes them full before trying to subscribe. #
  • I think I understand why they used a relative URL, they're getting ready to federate and it's probably simpler for them to just specify a relative URL.#
  • On the other hand, I think this is going to be a problem -- in the world of feeds, software is usually expecting full URLs. #

