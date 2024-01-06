Random WordPress idea#

Random idea for my friends at Automattic. How about a theme for a WordPress site that's good for technical subjects. #
It should have good default styles for code. Handle screen shot images gracefully. Basically a way of using WordPress for documenting the kinds of things we write up on GitHub because their editor is designed to work well for technical stuff. #
Just thinking out loud. A good test case would be the RSS 2.0 spec, which doesn't look too great after years of no-updates (more than 20 years) and browser slippage? #
It started life as a Manila site, transitioned to WordPress, and now I believe it's a static site. At one time it looked good in WordPress. It could totally use the kind of treatment Doc's blog got, but obviously it's serving a different purpose. #
Last update: Saturday January 6, 2024; 10:48 AM EST.
