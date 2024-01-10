I spend a lot of time thinking about words, and when I hear a phrase that seems wrong to me, I'll work on it until I figure out why it seems wrong and what would be a better way to express the actual idea. #
That said, I don't think Trump tried to "overturn an election."#
More accurately, he tried to overthrow the government. #
Overturn could be something you do legitimately. If you are convicted of a crime, you could appeal it, be exonerated, and the correct verb would be overturn. Overturn doesn't convey the illegitimacy of what Trump tried to do. The criminality of it. The abhorrence of it, by American values. He tried to "overturn" our most sacred ritual, the transfer of power from one person to another, based on the vote of the people. Overthrow is a much better word for what was done. #
But can you overthrow an election and is that what Trump tried to do? No and no. When you commit a crime, as he surely did, say for example killing someone criminally, we don't say they tried to illegally use a weapon, that's too technical, we say they're "accused of murder." We focus on the consequences. There are lots of ways to illegally use a weapon, what matters is the intended result.#
Does the United States always have a government? I'd argue yes it does. There is always exactly one president, at all times, in all circumstances. It has at times been called into question.#
On January 20, 2021, we had an actual peaceful transfer of power when Joe Biden took the oath, but the transfer actually took place before he took the oath, at 12PM exactly. But you can also look at the government as a continuous thing, the only difference is there is a new person occupying the office of president. Same government, the one defined by the Constitution. #
So on January 6, 2021, the then-president Donald Trump, tried to destroy the government, replacing it with a new government, one that doesn't follow the Constitution. That's the thing to focus on. He used a weapon, akin to using a gun to try to murder someone, but the crime isn't trying to overturn an election, it's the intended consequence of what he did that matters. #
PS: You could say he was guilty of trying to destroy the government, but our language has a special word for that, it's overthrow. Thus Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States. #
PPS: I used ChatGPT to confirm that the presidency transfers at exactly 12PM on Inauguration Day. There is no time that there is not a president. #
Last update: Wednesday January 10, 2024; 9:42 AM EST.
