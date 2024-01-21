I apologize in advance for Yet Another Bull Mancuso Comic.#
In this adventure Bull Mancuso is a woman, and is an astronaut on the space station, performing experiments on her fellow astronauts. The goal of the experiment is to determine if astronauts can play a new form of basketball that was invented by SpaceXYZ founder Mucky Lonnegan, who is in space with Astronaut Mancuso.#
Bull Mancuso in space, experimenting with basketball. #
Last update: Sunday January 21, 2024; 2:46 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)