Monday January 29, 2024; 12:42 PM EST
EZ-Pass for news, still a dream#
  • The news industry could try EZ-Pass for News before giving up.#
  • This reader has their money in his pocket, but doesn't know who to give it to. #
  • How can I develop a habit for your pub if it's all-or-nothing. Or one article per month? #
  • The current economic proposal is unacceptable.#
  • News must negotiate with their customers, and stop insisting that cash flow has to work the way they want it to. That isn't working. #
  • Time to start listening to the users. Might also be good for the quality of the news. #

