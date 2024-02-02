"Cats are on the march in NYC, on 8th Ave between 57th and 45th streets. Thousands of cats carrying signs and handing out leaflets saying 'Cats are people too!' and 'Up with Cats!' -- they are angry but there's a sense of celebration in the march, that finally the time has come for cats."#
The first version had one of the themes as "Down with Dogs!" but ChatGPT rejected that as not being nice enough. So I changed it to "Up with Cats!" Please keep that in mind.#
Last update: Friday February 2, 2024; 10:22 PM EST.
