Too late for LeBron in NY#

I have nothing against LeBron except in my mind he should be retired by now like Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony or Dwyane Wade, his generation of NBA star, whose time has clearly passed. #
I would be very very very offended if the Knicks did a trade at the deadline that brought him to NY to win one more championship. If they did that, I don't think I could ever see myself as a Knicks fan again. It would be the most serious form of betrayal, and would show that the management has no freaking clue about NY basketball. #
We don't mind that the Knicks haven't won a championship since 1973. Obviously we don't mind, or we would not have suffered through all the bozo-osity of the owner and the people he hires. We love this team, and we especially love the 2024 version of the Knicks. #
The last trade was the best ever, even though we had to say goodbye to Quickley, knowing he never really got a chance to shine in NY. #
LBJ on the Knicks in 2024 would be a terrible fit. About ten times worse the KD on the Nets. #
