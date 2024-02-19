I look forward to dumping Trump again#

I've mostly kept Trump off the home page of this blog since he left office in 2021, but things are changing, and this is shaping up as a Trump year. I read today in the NYT that the resistance is exhausted. Bullshit. We're very well rested. Anyway I look forward to once again, pretending Trump doesn't exist, next year or the year after, Murphy-willing. #
The other day when I was skiing at Belleayre, I got to ride up on a chairlift with a Trump supporter. He told me he got Covid but it wasn't a big deal, just like a cold. I said a lot of people died from Covid. He said most were already sick or overweight. I said yeah but they deserve to live too. He said he didn't get vaccinated, he doesn't like to put drugs in his body. What bullshit I muttered under my breath. I looked at him, maybe ten years younger than me. From New Jersey, a house painter. I said that my life has been saved by drugs at least twice, once when I was perfectly healthy other than having a ruptured appendix at 9 years old. I also said you're really lucky not to have needed medical care, but before you die I bet you will. And I thought to myself but didn't say out loud that what about your parents and grandparents, siblings even children? Have they all been perfectly healthy until they died? Anyway a chairlift is not a safe place for real anger, but -- you also can't walk away from the other person. There's a lot of soul-sharing on rides like that. #
Last update: Monday February 19, 2024; 8:20 PM EST.
