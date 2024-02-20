Ski boot sizing#

One thing that's great about ChatGPT is they can help you make a decision in an area you lack expertise and where there is no human you can ask for help making the decision. It's making this human smarter, and it's hard to see the downside of that. #
Here's an example. I'm trying to decide whether I should get size 11 rental ski boots or size 11.5. The person behind the counter at the rental place isn't capable of having a long conversation about this, where I get to ask two follow-up questions. #
Instead they would say sorry, what size did you say you wanted sir? #
Last update: Tuesday February 20, 2024; 3:02 PM EST.
