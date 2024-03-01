Blogs for social web apps#

PS: It seems dumb to have two places for writing. Also I bet Bluesky wrote their own blogging software, which is why there's no feed for their blog, which is awkward because Bluesky itself has feeds. As a programmer, I don't think I could maintain both codebases, and i'm pretty sure the blog is the one that'll get abandoned. Update: they do have a feed for their blog. At some point there won't be a distinction between blogging and social media-ing. Remember the tiny little text boxes have to go. 😄#
PPS: Twitter's blog has a really shitty title, it shows up in the list as English (UK). That should be fixed to something like Twitter Blog. I know how this happens, obviously they're maintaining more than one language, so the title is given from their point of view. As a reader, it has to make sense in a list of feeds from different publishers. Here's a screen shot to illustrate. #
